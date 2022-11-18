Trump wishes he could be president without going thru another campaign: NYT reporter

Donald Trump does not appear to be wholeheartedly running for president as he begins his third White House bid.

That was the conclusion of New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman after Trump's announcement speech, where he appeared bored.

Haberman was interviewed by Semafor co-founder Ben Smith.

Smith said Trump's speech was "kind of rambling and honestly kind of boring."

"What's going on?" Smith asked. "Is he just going to fizzle out? Does he really want to do this?"

"I don't think his heart is quite in this — it might get in it again," Haberman replied. "I think it's actually pretty telling that the way he has to get attention is to give a teleprompter speech."

"Look, I think he wants to be president again, I don't know if he wants to campaign again," Haberman explained. "I also would not predict that he's going to fizzle out."

"I do think something feels a little different this time, but we'll see," Haberman added.

Politico co-founder John Harris has also noted that Trump seems to be going through the motions as he attempts a comeback.

"The most significant change — it is dramatic — was that in 2015 Trump was self-evidently having fun and good-naturedly inviting his audience to have fun with him," Harris wrote. "Deep down, Trump is too much of a natural performer not to know the truth. He is no longer having fun. When he is boring even to himself, it’s going to be very hard to keep his audience."