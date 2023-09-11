22 years later, two more 9/11 victims are ID'd via new DNA method
September 11, 2023, 7:03 AM ET
A key catalyst for the 2008 global financial crisis, the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers still reverberates for those who lived through it. Here are the accounts of three who were there.
- Paolo Battaglia, neophyte banker -
After interning in the summer of 2007, the young Italian felt mainly excitement in July 2008 at landing a job in Lehman's private equity division in London.
"It was the start of a new adventure, my first job out of school," Battaglia recalled. "At the time, Lehman was a prestigious and rewarding place to work."
"Of course, I was aware it was not an easy moment for the industry and for Lehman in particular, but until the very last day, nobody expected Chapter 11 as a realistic outcome," he said, referring to bankruptcy protection proceedings.
When it became clear Lehman would not survive as a stand-alone entity, the thinking was that it would be acquired by another heavyweight such as Bank of America or Barclays.
But on Monday, September 15, 2008, Battaglia and other employees arrived at the office to find bankruptcy administrator PWC distributing leaflets in the lobby, "basically instructing employees not to enter into any transactions anymore," he recalled.
Everything changed overnight.
"It was a surprise that things stopped so abruptly," said Battaglia who considered himself lucky to have worked in a division that was more shielded from the layoffs.
He worked through mid-2010 for a fund that was bought by Lehman colleagues before moving to Goldman Sachs, where he still works.
"I got the best I could have in a very unfortunate situation. The options were very limited."
"I am sure events were thoroughly scrutinized and if nobody was charged it was because there was no crime," he said. "We tend to associate bankruptcies with crime but it was just another business venture going bad."
Battaglia views the recent crises hitting Credit Suisse and a slew of US regional banks as completely different, saying, "there are much more policy tools and experienced knowledge of regulators and markets to manage this kind of situation than 15 years ago."
- William Dudley, troubled regulator -
William Dudley had a full schedule on the weekend before Lehman Brothers' Monday morning bankruptcy -- first a conference at Princeton University, then the wedding of a friend attended by associates in finance.
Dudley, who was vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at the time, went ahead with these events.
"You can't really start cancelling things because that makes people even more nervous about what's going on," he said. "It was very strange going to the wedding and acting like nothing much is going on."
Dudley had spent the early part of Saturday morning working on a plan to save Lehman.
"In reality, the story for me begins a bit earlier because Dick Fuld was on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve of New York so I had some interactions with him through 2007 and 2008," Dudley said of Fuld, who led Lehman from 1994 until its demise in 2008.
"I was quite concerned that (Fuld) was in denial about the risks that the economy was facing, the financial system in general and Lehman Brothers in particular."
Dudley shared his views with colleagues in the summer of 2008, but "my memo landed with a resounding silence," Dudley said.
When Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection, the initial reaction "was not that bad," Dudley recalled.
But the situation quickly shifted into a contagion as investors rushed to withdraw funds and cover their exposure.
Could Lehman have been saved?
"Right behind Lehman, there were other (groups) in trouble like AIG," said Dudley.
"Maybe I should have been more forceful," he said. "But it might have been too late already."
But recent bank troubles have been more visible compared with 2008, Dudley said. "You actually knew why the firms were getting into difficulties."
- Oliver Budde, whistleblower -
Oliver Budde resigned from Lehman Brothers in 2006, troubled by company practices. But the attorney was back at Lehman on the fateful morning when the firm filed for bankruptcy protection.
"I was actually at the building on the Monday morning when pandemonium broke out, when everyone started walking out with their stuff," he recalled.
There was "a lot of sadness, a 'can't believe this is happening' sort of shock," he said.
In the early afternoon, Budde spotted Fuld "sneaking out the back way and leaving in his black Mercedes limousine with his own driver.
"I took a picture," he said. "It's a souvenir for me."
Budde, who was living in Vermont at the time, spent the evening commiserating with former colleagues.
"I had seen that these men were not to be trusted," he said. "In one sense, I was vindicated by Lehman's bankruptcy."
Budde had left his job as vice president and assistant general counsel in 2006, troubled by what he saw as tricks that top executives used to inflate their compensation and not disclose it to investors.
The firm made no changes even after regulators revamped the rules in 2008 to improve transparency.
"It was still hidden," he said. "It was outrageous to me. So that's when I became a whistleblower."
Between April and September of 2008, Budde sent five emails to US authorities, while copying Lehman's board and legal staff.
"No one ever contacted me, even afterward," Budde said.
"I'm quite proud of my actions. I did the right thing by reporting my concerns to the authorities."
Lehman could have been saved through a managed sale to Barclays, but the British firm "got a much better price" for major Lehman assets it acquired during the bankruptcy proceeding.
It was delicate work for the searchers to remove the woman's body from the rubble of a village that effectively ceased to exist in Morocco's deadliest earthquake in over six decades.
Her 25-year-old fiancé Omar Ait Mbarek watched the digging Sunday with his eyes red and full of tears, and surrounded by onlookers, just kilometers from the quake epicentre in the Atlas Mountains.
He was on the phone with her when the shaking started late Friday and he heard kitchen utensils crash to the floor before the line cut out. He knew she was gone.
"What do you want me to say? I'm wounded," he told AFP after Mina Ait Bihi, weeks from becoming his wife, was carried away in blankets to a makeshift cemetery that already held 68 others.
The men who had carefully used their hands to scoop away the dirt that covered her also found her phone and handed it over to the grieving man.
All around him the village of Tikht, previously home to at least 100 families, was a tangle of timbers, chunks of masonry as well as broken plates, shoes and the occasional intricately patterned rug.
"Life is finished here," said Mohssin Aksum, 33, who had family living in the tiny settlement. "The village is dead."
- Traditionally built homes -
Like many of the hardest-hit villages, it was a small rural place with a significant number of buildings constructed with a traditional mix of stone, timber and a mortar composed of mud.
Dozens of residents, mourning relatives and soldiers were gathered at the ruins. Several said they couldn't remember any previous earthquake in the area.
"It wasn't something people here thought about when building their houses," said 23-year-old student Abdelrahman Edjal, who lost most of his family in the disaster.
But the quality of the building materials was not uppermost in his mind as he sat on a boulder among the rubble under the strikingly blue sky and surrounded by mountains.
He had gone out for a walk after dinner when the shaking began, and saw people trying to escape their collapsing houses.
He pulled his own father from the ruins of the family home, but the injuries were too serious. He died with his son close by.
Twisted steel reinforcement rods poked out of the debris in Tikht, so clearly some more recent building techniques were part of the local structures.
Daily life was already hard in the area, which is a roughly two-hour drive from the jobs that Marrakesh's massive tourist industry can offer.
- 'Less than nothing' -
Aksum, who has local roots but lives in Rabat, said the quake has taken away the little bit that people had.
As he spoke, he gestured to his nose, and said the livestock that had been kept by locals was now buried under the debris and beginning to rot.
"Now, people have less than nothing," he noted.
While he spoke, two young men in clothing streaked with the white dust of the ruins sat on boulders and cried, but said nothing.
By Sunday, emergency housing in the form of yellow tents was visible on the road into town.
Members of the government's civil protection service were carrying camp beds from a military-type truck toward the tents.
Non-profit groups were also in the area, assessing what the people remaining in villages like Tikht need, beyond the obvious shelter, food and water.
Several people said they were still in shock over their losses and the scale of the damage, and could not say with any certainty what their next steps might be.
But Omar Ait Mbarek said he was sure of one thing.
"I will rebuild my house," he said, still holding his late fiancee's dust-covered phone, before walking away into the debris.
With budget negotiations heating up and the far-right Republican Party House members clamoring for impeachment hearings on President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is entering the most fraught period of his already tenuous speakership.
Now, according to a new report from Politico, the threat to his leadership is coming from GOP moderates who are furious with the California Republican letting the likes of Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) set the agenda and dictate policy.
As Politico is reporting, "interviews with more than two dozen GOP members and aides reveal that it would take only a few rogue lawmakers hell-bent on his downfall to risk McCarthy’s fate in an entirely new way, sending their party spiraling into a new period of chaos."
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
"More centrist Republicans, too, are increasingly fed up with McCarthy’s efforts to placate the far right. They want him to stop giving ground to lawmakers they see as holding the party hostage to unrealistic demands," the report adds.
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) is quite vocal about the direction of the party is going.
“There’s at least 180 of us that will vote for the speaker 15 more times if we’ve got to. So we just can’t be held hostage to a threat …We’re talking about a small minority who want to control the conference," he warned.
The report notes that the biggest battle with be over the budget and a possible shutdown.
Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) is worried about a potential shutdown going into an election year.
"A shutdown is not good for us if we want to show that given the opportunity of taking back the Senate and the presidency, that we’re going to lead," he told Politico in an interview.
You can read more here.
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.