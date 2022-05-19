‘24’ actor Mary Lynn Rajskub says Rush Limbaugh forcibly kissed her
Radio personality Rush Limbaugh, left, kisses actress Mary Lynn Rajskub before the start of a panel discussion "' 24' and America's Image in Fighting Terrorism: Fact, Fiction, or Does It Matter? - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS

Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub played a counterintelligence expert in the spy drama “24,” but in her new memoir, she claims to have been duped into an unwanted kiss from late right-wing broadcaster Rush Limbaugh. According to Rajskub’s book that came out Tuesday, “FAME-ISH: My Life at the Edge of Stardom,” that forced kiss came in 2006 when she was invited to a conservative gathering in Washington, D.C., that was moderated by Limbaugh. The 50-year-old actress recalls being unsure why she was at the event, other than to promote “24,” which aired on Fox. She also remembers that when Limbaugh was intr...