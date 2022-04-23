Dalai Lama urges move to renewable energy to combat climate crisis

On the one hand, Ivanka -- as well as some of the White House inner circle -- have indicated she only had to ask once to get Trump to send out a "tweet supporting Capitol Police just a few minutes after she first went in and asked him to say something about the attack."

However, Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser Keith Kellogg suggested to the committee that she needed to approach her father multiple times in order to get him to act.

In a letter sent to Ivanka, she was informed, based on Kellogg's testimony, "The testimony also suggests that you agreed to talk to the President, but had to make multiple efforts to persuade President Trump to act," quoting Kellogg being asked, "And so presumably the first time she [Ivanka Trump] went in, it wasn’t sufficient or she wouldn’t have had to go back at least one more time, I assume. Is that correct?” and Kellogg replying, "Well, yes, ma’am. I think she went back there because Ivanka can be pretty tenacious.”

As Woodruff Swan explained, "While it’s a small detail in the context of the whole attack, legal experts have said it could have bearing on Trump’s potential criminal exposure. And the efforts and actions of the president’s closest advisers — including his daughter, then also a senior White House official — are a key focus of select committee investigators working to piece together the definitive account of Jan. 6."

Kellogg has since backed off his assertion, with his lawyer issuing a statement saying, "I defer to Ivanka. She was in with 45 one-on-one. Never saw the transcripts from the 6 January committee so cannot comment on what was in the write-up.”

With Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) already stating, "We know his daughter — we have firsthand testimony — that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence,” former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner claimed any delay by Trump to act could be evidence of a crime.

“That is a president in a very real way, waging war against the United States,” he explained. “Even his own daughter couldn’t stop him. That is deeply incriminating information. Presumably, it’s been provided by Ivanka under oath to the J-6 committee, and if I were prosecuting the case, she would be one of the very early witnesses I called.”

Kirschner added that the Jan 6th committee could be setting a perjury trap for some witnesses.

