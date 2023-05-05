Jim Jordan sends letter to ESG 'cartel' requesting info on possible anti-trust violations

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (OH) and Dan Bishop (NC) sent a letter to the CEO of the sustainability organization Ceres, accusing the company facilitating "collusion" with a company named Climate Action 100+, which they say may be violating U.S. antitrust law.
The lawmakers called Climate Action 100+ a “cartel” that gets businesses to take action on climate change, The Daily Caller reported.
“The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the adequacy and enforcement of U.S. antitrust laws. Corporations are collectively adopting and imposing progressive environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related goals, and Ceres appears to facilitate collusion through Climate Action 100+ that may violate U.S. antitrust law. To advance our oversight and inform potential legislation related to collusive ESG policies, the Committee must understand how and to what extent Ceres and Climate Action 100+ facilitated corporate collusion to promote ESG-related goals,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
The letter provides a list of requests from the lawmakers, asking the company to explain its efforts that could be violating anti-trust laws.
The lawmakers gave them until May 19 to respond with the information that they requested.
