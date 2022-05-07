3 Americans found dead at resort in Bahamas; fourth is hospitalized
Photo by Cristofer Maximilian on Unsplash

Three Americans were discovered dead at a Bahamas resort and a fourth has been hospitalized, sparking a mystery for which officials, so far, have few answers. The bodies of two men and a woman were found on Friday at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma, Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper, confirmed. A second woman was also airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital. “Police are investigating and the cause of death is still unknown,” Cooper said. “However, I am advised that foul play is not suspected.” A Sandals spokesperson also confirmed the deaths in a statement to People, calling...