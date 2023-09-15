3 dead at apartment complex following SWAT incident, Sacramento sheriff says
A sliding door and fencing are damaged outside the Arden Arcade, California, apartment where three people were found dead on Friday following reports of a shooting suspect being holed up inside. - Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were found dead inside an Arden Arcade apartment complex Friday afternoon following reports of a shooting suspect being holed up inside a building with multiple people, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said. Shortly before 11 a.m. Pacific time Friday, sheriff’s officials received a 911 call reporting a shooting inside one of the apartments at the Eleven Hundred apartment complex in the 1100 block of Howe Avenue, just north of Northrop Avenue. Deputies responded to reported shooting and learned there might be up to three people inside the apartment, said S...