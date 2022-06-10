3 hurt, police evacuating NC mall after shooting
Three people were transported to a hospital Friday after a shooting at a mall in Gastonia, North Carolina. - Fernando Salazar/Miami Herald/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were injured during a shooting that took place the food court of Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Friday afternoon, police said. At 1 p.m., Gastonia police wrote on Twitter there was “no active threat” ongoing. Police said the shooting was reported around 12:10 p.m., and lockdown procedures were followed as well as the mall being cleared of all people inside. The three victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries, Gaston Emergency Medical Services told the WSOC. Police confirmed that a suspect was seen running from the mall in the di...