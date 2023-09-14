3 items stuffed in shoes were seized at Florida airport. They’re ancient, and going home
Customs and Border Protection Officer Juan Esteves holds a terra cotta animal head at a Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, ceremony in Miami. - Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — Six years ago, Juan Esteves found something he never expected during a security screening at Orlando International Airport. Wrapped and tucked inside a pair of shoes were three pieces of stone art. One of the carved clay rocks was a bowl. The two others appeared to be animals. Esteves, a supervisor with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, thought they could be historical artifacts. The traveler told him he discovered them in the backyard of his father’s home in Costa Rica. “I was surprised and excited because I love history,” Esteves said. “In my culture, we protect our historical arti...