3 Knoxville cops disciplined over arrest of 60-year-old woman who collapsed in custody and later died

Three Tennessee police officers have been disciplined in connection with the Feb. 5 arrest of a 60-year-old woman who collapsed in custody and later died, The Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

A fourth officer who was involved in the arrest didn’t violate any Knoxville Police Department policies, the agency said in a report that was released more than three months after her death. All four officers were placed on paid suspension and none will lose their jobs.

Lisa Edwards had been living in a nursing home after suffering a stroke in 2019 was arrested outside Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after she was discharged.

Officers arrested the longtime Knoxville resident after responding to the hospital on the report from security that Edwards refused to leave.

Edwards had been admitted to the hospital Feb. 4 for abdominal pain but was discharged the next morning.

The first KPD officer arrived at the hospital at around 8 a.m., about an hour after Edwards was discharged. When Edwards told the officer she had suffered a stroke and couldn’t walk he told her that he was taking her to jail, according to body cam footage.

Edwards repeatedly told the officers she couldn’t breathe or stand, but her complaints were dismissed.

Edwards was left slumped on the sidewalk after a 30-minute struggle to try to get her into the side compartment of a jail van.

Police then tried to take her in a regular cruiser but struggled to seat her in place and never got her to sit in an upright position.

Edwards gasped and wheezed in the back seat of the cruiser and within 10 minutes slipped out of sight and couldn’t be heard on the camera in the cruiser.

The driver pulled over to help another driver about three minutes later and returned to find Edwards unconscious.

Community members voiced their criticism of police on Facebook and honored Edwards at a Feb. 27 vigil.

Her family has retained Devon Jacob, a civil rights attorney who is considered an expert on in-custody deaths.

