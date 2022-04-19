3 more groups of Cuban boaters make it to the Keys within 24 hours, Border Patrol says
U.S. Border Patrol said 11 Cuban migrants arrived near a Key West, Florida, beach on April 17, 2022, in this vessel. - U.S. Border Patrol/U.S. Border Patrol/TNS

MIAMI — Three separate groups of Cuban migrants arrived in the Florida Keys within about 24 hours, the U.S. Border Patrol said. In all, 33 people made landfall in the Keys between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. On Sunday, 11 people in a wooden fishing boat arrived in Key West just off Smathers Beach. All were “medically screened” and taken into custody, according to a tweet by Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, of the agency’s Miami sector. On Monday morning, 22 Cuban migrants were taken into the agency’s custody after arriving in the Keys in two groups. “During this fiscal year, agent...