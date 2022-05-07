4 children are among the 26 dead in explosion at Cuban hotel
Rescuers look for people after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. - Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Efforts to find victims trapped by the rubble of the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, which was rocked by a powerful explosion Friday, continued throughout the day Saturday, bringing the death toll to 26. Among the dead are four children and one pregnant woman, Cuban officials said during a meeting Saturday morning reported by state media. One child was 10, two were 15, and the other 17, state news outlet Cubadebate reported. The Communist Party newspaper Granma reported that at least 26 people had died in the explosion as of Saturday morning. The officials said that 45 people remained in the hospita...