4 systems are swirling in the Atlantic, and new ones may form. What the forecast says
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems that have a strong chance of forming into tropical storms or tropical depressions in the coming days. - NHC/TNS

Four named tropical storm systems in the Atlantic are moving well off the United States coast and pose no threat to Florida. But forecasters are keeping their eye on a system of low pressure northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands they say will form into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next two days. The system is moving west at 10 to 15 mph into the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane center is also tracking a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa over the weekend. It has a 50% chance for tropical ...