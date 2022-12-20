6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Northern California coast near Eureka

A technician of the French National Seism Survey Institute (RENASS) presents a graph of an earthquake. (AFP)
FERNDALE, Calif. — A large earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 jolted the Northern California coastline near Eureka on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The earthquake occurred around 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday with the epicenter reported to be just offshore of Humboldt County in California. Besides Eureka, the towns of Ferndale and Fortuna are nearby, based on the epicenter reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The popular Humboldt Redwoods State Park is also in the vicinity. Power outages were reported in Humboldt County, emergency officials stated. Residents and journalists i...