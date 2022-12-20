6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Northern California coast near Eureka

"I see where the Unselect Committee, using the Democrats favorite weapon, DISINFORMATION, is trying to make the case that I didn’t really believe I won the Election," Trump posted on his Truth Social website. "This is a total LIE. I never thought, for even a moment, that the Presidential Election of 2020 was not Rigged & Stolen, and my conviction became even stronger as time went by."

"Now, with all of the massive evidence that has come to light, including recently with the FBI suppression of Election changing information, I was 100% RIGHT!" he added.

The ex-president has been pushing misleading claims that Twitter suppressed news reports on Hunter Biden's laptop under pressure from the FBI, which newly revealed internal documents disprove, and insists those reports would have cost Joe Biden millions of votes.

"The so-called Deep State, often referred to by many other names, including 'Cheaters, 'Insurrectionists,' 'Communists,' and yes, even our good old 'RINOS,' have been working on sinister and evil 'plots' for a long time, even well before I came to office," Trump posted. "They are long seated Swamp Creatures, and are bad news for the USA. Remember very early on when Obama, Biden, Holder, and Comey were SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN? I wonder if their handpicked Special 'Prosecutor,' Jack Smith, knew what was going on?"