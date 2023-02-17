6 killed in string of Mississippi shootings
Police in Arkabutla, Miss. are investigating a series of shootings that left six people dead. - Dreamstime

A series of shootings reportedly left six people dead in the nearly 300-person town of Arkabutla, Miss. Police arrested a suspect early Friday afternoon following a pursuit ending in the driveway of a home, where one person was found dead in a car and another victim was located in the roadway, news station WREG reported. The alleged gunman previously shot a man in a store, then killed a woman in a nearby home, officials said. Two people were found dead in a house on Arkabutla Dam Road, which is where authorities believe the killer lived. It’s unclear if or how the victims are connected. Arkabu...