6 Michigan tornadoes confirmed, 2 dead
Shutterstock

DETROIT — A powerful late-night storm Thursday night produced six confirmed tornadoes in five counties across Michigan's Lower Peninsula, causing two deaths, flipping over vehicles on Interstate 96, destroying property and leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power. The storms and flooding prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency in Wayne and Monroe counties to help with response and recovery efforts — just one day after parts of Wayne County were doused with seven inches of rain that wreaked havoc on air travel at Detroit Metro Airport. The path of destruct...