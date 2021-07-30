6 passengers test positive for COVID-19 aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship
A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said six people were being flown from the Adventure of the Seas ship back to the U.S. on Friday from Freeport. - Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

MIAMI — Six passengers on Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19. The passengers tested positive Thursday, six days into the weeklong, round-trip cruise from Nassau, The Bahamas, with around 1,000 passengers and 900 crew members on board, and are being flown back to the U.S. on Friday from Freeport, a company spokesperson said. Four of the positive passengers are vaccinated and are traveling separately. Two of the positive passengers are unvaccinated and traveling together. Royal Caribbean International spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro ...