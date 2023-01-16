Six people — including teen mom and her baby — found shot to death in California home
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

A 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, along with four other people, were killed in a shooting at a Central California home on Monday, CBS News reports.

Authorities say they are searching for two suspects. When police arrived on the scene, they found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence. Three more victims were found inside the residence, including a man who was still alive but later died at the hospital.

Police suspect the killings were gang related.

"We also believe this was not a random act of violence. We believe this was a targeted family," Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said.

SmartNews