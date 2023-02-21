6th grader passed out racist drawings to Black student at California school

Parents at a California school are outraged after a 6th grader gave racist drawings to a Black student, KTLA reported.

One of the drawings states “You’re my favorite monkey,” while another reads “To my favorite cotton picker.” The incident took place at Pepper Tree Elementary School in Upland.

The mother of the student who received the drawings has since pulled her daughter out of the school and says she experienced repeated harassment with little action from the school's staff.

“They said that they were going to give her (a drawing) that specifically said, ‘You’re my favorite slave,’ and they were going to show her as a slave hanging from a tree,” Maylana Douglas told KTLA.

“It’s your month, you’re entitled to back rubs,” Rome Douglas said the girls told his daughter. “And apparently, someone told her, well, maybe only half the month because you’re only half Black.”

Other parents say their children experienced harassment as well.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Upland USD Board President Sherman Garnett said that the district has "a strict zero tolerance policy on any type of hate speech, harassment."

Speaking to KTLA, PTA president, Robin Allen said families want answers.

“I’m hoping that the district does not brush this under the rug as they’ve brushed issues under the rug in the past,” she said. “We want to know what zero tolerance means. This is not the first time a situation like this has happened. It’s not going to be the last time that this situation happens, but the most important thing is our response to the situation.”

Watch the video below or at this link.