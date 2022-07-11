7,000 Ukrainians missing since start of war, official says
Emergency workers clear the debris of a residential quarter that was damaged by Russian military shelling. -/Ukrinform/dpa
According to official figures, around 7,000 military personnel have gone missing in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion four-and-a-half months ago.

Among them are soldiers, members of the national guard and the border guard, as well as intelligence officers, Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine's commissioner for missing persons, said on public television on Monday.

The majority of the missing are presumed to be in Russian captivity. The army alone has registered about 2,000 soldiers as missing.

Russia has been waging a war in Ukraine since February 24 and claims to have taken more than 6,000 Ukrainians prisoner since then.

None of the figures can be independently verified.

