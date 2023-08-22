850 people remain missing after Maui wildfires: mayor

Flames from a Hawaii wildfire stoked by hurricane winds threatened parts of Lahaina, on the island of Maui, and forced evacuations (Zeke Kalua/AFP)
An estimated 850 people are still unaccounted for following devastating wildfires across Maui, the island’s mayor said Sunday night. The death toll from the blazes climbed to 114, as authorities said they’d searched 85% of the destroyed historic town of Lahaina. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said the list of missing people once topped 2,000, but the FBI and local authorities had been working hard to locate and identify people. “We are both saddened and relieved about these numbers as we continue the recovery process,” Bissen said Sunday night in a Facebook video. “Through the tireless work ...