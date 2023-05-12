911 calls, dispatch logs paint harrowing picture of Michigan State shooting

Kurt Olsen, an attorney representing Lake, on Friday described the most recent “bombshell” to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson as a “shocking revelation.”
Lake’s allegation centers around Maricopa County election officials who she claims conducted “secret testing” of voting machines and had advanced knowledge that 260 of the county’s 446 machines would fail.
And if the past six months of Lake’s baseless allegations of election fraud are any indication, her most recent bombshell is going nowhere, columnist Laurie Roberts writes for The Arizona Republic.
Lake alleges that during secret testing of the voting machines it determined that 260 produced error codes that were caused by malware or “some other nefarious act of remote access.”
“Not only did Maricopa officials knowingly violate the law mandating logic and accuracy testing,” Olsen argued in a motion to reopen the case, “but that they knew about and planned the Election Day debacle.” –
Olsen claims the “Election Day debacle” led to more than 8,000 ballots not being counted.
Roberts writes that the county officials called her allegations “laughable.” She notes that “Even if that’s true — and the county says it’s not — Lake lost by 17,117 votes.”
Roberts notes that the “secret testing” conducted on the machines was livestreamed.
Given Judge Thompson’s response to previous allegations similar in nature, Roberts believes Lake’s latest “bombshell” is about to fizzle.
When tossing out a Lake challenge in December, Thompson wrote: “Plaintiff’s own expert acknowledged that a ballot that was unable to be read at the vote center could be deposited by a voter, duplicated by a bipartisan board onto a readable ballot, and — in the final analysis — counted ... .
“It is worth repeating that ballots that could not be read by the tabulator immediately because of printer settings — or anything else — could be deposited in Door 3 of the tabulator and counted later after duplication by a bipartisan adjudication board.”