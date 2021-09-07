Trump's Capitol riot was 'the logical endpoint of the 9/11 era': Ex-Obama adviser
Screengrab.

A new PBS "Frontline" documentary draws a straight line from 9/11 to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"'America After 9/11,' a special, two-hour FRONTLINE documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Michael Kirk and his team, reveals why — finding in the U.S. response to 9/11, across four presidencies, a chain of unintended consequences that would usher in an era of fear, mistrust and division, and that would see the Capitol become a target once again," PBS announced.

Ben Rhodes, a former deputy National Security Advisor in the Obama administration, argued in the documentary that January 6 was the "logical endpoint."

"The Jan. 6th insurrection at the Capitol was the logical endpoint of the 9/11 era," Rhodes argued. "When you have people who can't trust institutions anymore, who are angry that the wars that they were promised great victories in didn't turn out well, they start to look for people to blame."

Watch an excerpt:

From 9/11 to Jan. 6 | “America After 9/11" | FRONTLINE www.youtube.com

