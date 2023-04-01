Trump to be arraigned in same courthouse as Central Park 5: Rev. Al Sharpton

Rev. Al Sharpton celebrated the fact that Donald Trump will stand Tuesday in the same courtroom as the Central Park Five – the since exonerated men that Trump demanded be given the death penalty 34 years ago.

In a fiery address Saturday, Sharpton linked Trump’s impending indictment and the 1989 arrests of the Black youths who were wrongly convicted of rape.

“I know that Donald Trump, who said Barack Obama wasn’t born here. I know that Donald Trump, that took out ads calling for the death penalty of five black and brown boys from this community,” Sharpton said, according to the New York Daily News.

“I know on Tuesday morning he’s got to walk into that same building those five boys did.”

The Central Park Five received a $41 million settlement from the city in 2014, several years after they were imprisoned.

Trump paid for adverts to run in city newspapers during their trial demanding that they face the death penalty.

Yusef Salaam, one of the youths, on Friday gave his reaction to the indictment of Trump over allegations that he illegally paid a porn star hush money to hide an extramarital affair the ex-president had with her.

“Karma,” he said.