A Black boy was tackled by officers at California State Fair. His family alleges racism

They showed footage of Reffitt's daughters outside of the courthouse saying that if their father is being put in prison for seven years, Donald "Trump deserves life in prison if my father is in prison for this."

Reffitt's son told CNN that he turned his father in because he broke the law. Goldberg noted that Reffitt was given the opportunity to plead down even knowing that he was guilty.

"It's not a revenge thing," said Goldberg. "It's like, listen, you didn't have to do what you did. You didn't have to do it the way you did it. The courts were trying to be lenient, I feel. That's just my opinion. Don't quote me."

Sunny Hostin said that prosecutors were asking for 15 years and he got seven, so it's a "gift." She also quoted Reffitt's comments about Pelosi, recalling that he also said he wanted to see her head hit every step as he pulled her down. "That's a threat of violence, the potential for violence and he's now admitted that he 'was crazy back then' because he was listening to everything that Donald Trump told him."

"I don't think it will help anybody to just put him in jail," suggested Joy Behar. "He needs to go to jail and maybe scrub Nancy's floors or do something. He needs to do something. He's going to be more radicalized in prison. I don't think it will help him unless he does something else to show him the error of his ways."

