A ‘blockbuster’ movie about Doug Mastriano is ready to premiere — if a theater will show it
Doug Mastriano celebrates his victory in the Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. - STEVEN M. FALK/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — It’s been billed as a summer “blockbuster,” a hagiographic documentary about State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, that is set to premiere Saturday. But filmmaker Steve Turley’s red-carpet rollout for "The Return of the American Patriot" has stumbled twice in the last week, with two venues committing to screenings and then canceling amid community pushback. Turley, a conservative author and podcaster, did not respond to requests for comment about the controversy. On social media, he pleaded for contributions to help screen the film he ha...