The decapitated remains of a man were recovered by police in the District of Columbia earlier this month after a resident told the cops that he had discovered the body on his property by happenstance.

"The suspect, who lives at the home, called police on Feb. 3 and told authorities he found the partially decomposed body as he was doing yard work. Authorities responded and found the victim's body inside a black plastic trash bag, according to a police document. Police then submitted a request for a search warrant to search the entire yard behind the home," NBC4 Washingon reported on Thursday. "Police continued their investigation, but on Wednesday night, the resident called police again and confessed that he had murdered the victim and dismembered the body in his backyard, according to law enforcement sources."

According to NBC4's sources, the pair had an "altercation" in which the alleged assailant "used a taser to subdue the man, and then apparently bludgeoned him to death" after recruiting him to perform yard work.

Correspondent Mark Segraves described the crime as a "disturbing and gruesome tale" that occurred "about half a mile from the campus of Catholic University in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast DC."

Segraves expanded on law enforcements accounts, noting that the attacker claimed to have stumbled across the carcass while "clearing bamboo." He added that the murder took place in early November.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.