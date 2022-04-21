A false start and a Russian loan: Macron-Le Pen debate takeaways

By John Irish and Mark John PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen locked horns in front of a live television audience on Wednesday for their only debate ahead of Sunday's presidential election. Televised debates have long featured in French elections and have yielded exchanges, one-liners and put-downs remembered by the public for years. Le Pen's poor showing in a 2017 TV debate with Macron was seen as a factor in her poll defeat back then. Here are some of the main takeaways from their encounter, which is scheduled to go on for two and a ...