A grave under the ocean? Team finds what could be submerged hospital off Florida Keys

A scuba diver with measuring tools hovers alongside an underwater headstone surrounded by sand and short vegetation in Florida's Dry Tortugas National Park. - National Park Service/National Park Service/TNS
MIAMI — Archaeologists have found a submerged gravestone in Dry Tortugas National Park near the Florida Keys, and they say the discovery could also mean there’s a cemetery and hospital in the area. The site could have been used for quarantined yellow fever patients on a small island that has since eroded into the sea. While only one grave site was found, the scientists say the remains of dozens of people, mostly members of the military stationed at Fort Jefferson on Garden Key in the 1860s and ‘70s, could be at the site. “This intriguing find highlights the potential for untold stories in Dry ...