A.J. Croce embraces his father's musical legacy anew for 50th anniversary tribute: 'His career was so brief'
Jim Croce onstage during an appearance on Kenny Rogers' "Rollin' on the River" TV show. - John Rowlands/John Rowlands/TNS

SAN DIEGO — Because Jim Croce's career was just starting to gain major traction when he died in a 1973 plane crash, many fans only learned about him posthumously. His musician son, A.J. Croce, is one of them. "That is absolutely the case," said A.J. (short for Adrian James). He was a week from his second birthday in San Diego when his father died in a September 1973 Louisiana air crash, while en route to his next concert tour stop. "His career was so brief. I also got to know my dad through music he collected that we had at home," A.J. continued. "And we had a lot of home recordings, so I got ...