A look at Juan Merchan, the Manhattan jurist overseeing Trump’s business records case: ‘A very serious judge’
Flanked by attorneys, former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in the courtroom for his arraignment proceeding at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York City. - Seth Wenig/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s hush money case is being overseen by a veteran Manhattan Supreme Court jurist who also heard the Trump Organization tax fraud trial that in January ended in a jail term for Trump confidant and aide Allen Weisselberg. Justice Juan Merchan, a 60-year-old former prosecutor who was born in Colombia and raised in Queens, carries a reputation as a thorough and even-handed judge, and has spent more than a decade on the bench in New York. He attended Baruch College and Hofstra University School of Law and worked as an assistant attorney in the Manhattan distr...