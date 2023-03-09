A look at Oscars 2023: Who will win, who should win and some thoughts on the nominees

Klasfeld notes that the judge did not outline any specifics behind its ruling, and that JP Morgan has insisted that Dimon had nothing to do with managing Epstein's account at the firm.

JP Morgan recently sued former senior banker Jes Staley while alleging that he covered up "personal activities" he engaged in with Epstein that the bank says opened them up to potential legal liability.

FROM EARLIER: Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis mocks Mitch McConnell's hospitalization

The Virgin Islands' lawsuit against JP Morgan unveiled some of Staley's significant contacts with Epstein earlier this year.

“Between 2008 and 2012, Staley exchanged approximately 1,200 emails with Epstein from his JP Morgan email account,” the government alleged. “These communications show a close personal relationship and ‘profound’ friendship between the two men and even suggest that Staley may have been involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.”