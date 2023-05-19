A maid was asked to clean up a ‘real mess,’ Florida cops say. Then she saw the tarp
Collier County deputies say a man was arrested after a housekeeper discovered his grandmother beaten to death and his grandfather severely beaten in a Florida home. - Miami Herald File/Miami Herald/TNS

A housekeeper encountered a deadly sight Wednesday afternoon in Naples, Florida, authorities say, and helped get a suspect behind bars. According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 p.m., the maid was called by one of her clients, Anthony Michael Corrado, who asked her to come clean up a “real mess” at his grandparents’ home. When she arrived to the house in the suburb of Golden Gate Estates, she noticed Corrado, 34, was “covered in blood.” The woman went into the bedroom, heard “heaving breathing” and saw a large, blue tarp on the floor, with “something...