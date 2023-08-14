A Miami-Dade town’s city attorney pulled a $4.1 million fraud. It cost him everything
Craig Sherman, former town attorney for Bay Harbor Islands. - Town of Bay Harbor Islands/Town of Bay Harbor Islands/TNS

MIAMI -- Craig Sherman spent 45 years as a Florida lawyer, 43 of them as the city attorney for Bay Harbor Islands. He ran his own law firm in Boca Raton, where he shared a 2,517 square foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom condominium with his wife. Since November 2019, Sherman has lost all that and more, the “and more” soon being his freedom after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud last week in West Palm Beach federal court. The sentencing of Sherman, 80, hasn’t been scheduled. The lawsuit and investigation that started the disintegration of Sherman’s life stems from his misuse of mone...