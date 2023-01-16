A North Carolina man says he lost 2 fingers during a protest in 2020. Now he’s suing police
Jeff Siner/CHARLOTTE OBSERVER/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If Kyre Mitchell needs a reminder of the Charlotte protests arising from the 2020 murder of George Floyd, he need look no further than his right hand — specifically where his middle and ring fingers used to be. Mitchell blames police and the City of Charlotte for what’s missing. Just before midnight on May 30, 2020, a “flashbang” grenade thrown by a police officer into an uptown bottleneck of Floyd protesters and bystanders detonated in Mitchell’s right hand as he attempted to throw it away, his new federal lawsuit claims. The explosion blew off parts of two of his right fing...