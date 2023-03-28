A Philly police officer is cleared of racial slur allegations after a viral traffic stop video, commissioner says
PHILADELPHIA — Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Tuesday that an officer who had been benched over allegations he used racial slurs during a traffic stop earlier this month will be allowed to return to duty after internal investigators concluded that he did not use such language during the chaotic episode. Outlaw said that “after an extensive internal and external review” of footage from body-worn cameras, police came to believe “that none of our officers utilized racial epithets as alleged.” Outlaw said police were continuing to investigate the officers’ actions during the stop, which ...