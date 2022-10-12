A tale of 2 campaigns: Fetterman rallies with his base while Oz tries to win over voters in smaller circles
Political swag for sale during a rally by Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate John Fetterman in Lions Park in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Oct. 9, 2022. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

John Fetterman took the stage on a picture-perfect fall day in Bristol this week and reached out his arms, his expansive sweatshirted wing span greeting adoring fans who waved black Fetterman signs. There were outbursts of encouragement and laughs at the familiar campaign-trail jokes throughout his speech. The week before, Mehmet Oz had met with a group of Black clergy during a celebration of the ministry’s anniversary. At a table with a dozen people talking about gun violence, he listened more than he spoke, asking simple questions like “Why do you think this is happening?” and “What would yo...