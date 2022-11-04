A 'threat to law and order': Former impeachment prosecutor slams GOP's Lee Zeldin

On Friday, writing for the New York Daily News, Dan Goldman, the former lead counsel for the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump and a Democratic candidate for Congress in New York, criticized Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has run a campaign for governor in large part by raising concerns about crime.

"I sat across from Zeldin in a secure conference room in the Capitol for 17 depositions during the Trump impeachment investigation in the fall of 2019," wrote Goldman. "I led those depositions and watched as Zeldin played the role of Republican attack dog, hurling conspiracy theories and insults at many of the witnesses, all of whom were career public servants or Trump appointees. Zeldin also attempted to unmask the identity of the whistleblower multiple times, which could have only served the purpose of seriously jeopardizing that person’s safety — undoubtedly Zeldin’s objective."

Zeldin's behavior, Goldman wrote, was "unhinged" — which made it little surprise to him that after voting to overturn the 2020 election results, Zeldin went on Fox News and "deflected blame away from Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection that put Zeldin’s colleagues in danger (if not himself)."

"Zeldin’s hypocrisy and political opportunism know no bounds. He is running on a 'law and order' platform, yet he has personally shown no regard for the law. On the day before the 2020 election was called for Biden, Zeldin texted Mark Meadows with 'two ideas' to pre-empt the results of the election and promote the baseless conspiracy that the election was stolen," wrote Goldman. "In fact, the supposed 'tough on crime' Republican candidate did not support three recent bills in the House that provided more funding for police departments and added support to get guns and violent criminals off of our streets. In contrast, Gov. Hochul tightened up our bail laws and passed some of the strictest gun laws in the country."

Ultimately, wrote Goldman, Zeldin is a "naked political animal" and his promises he won't, or can't roll back abortion rights or gun safety laws looks like "an intentional effort to gaslight voters."

"New Yorkers have an important choice in the race for governor next week," concluded Goldman. "Based on my personal experience with Lee Zeldin, I know that he is simply too dangerous for New York."