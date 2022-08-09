A year after Taliban's return, some women fight for lost freedoms

By Mohammad Yunus Yawar KABUL (Reuters) - Monesa Mubarez is not going to give up the rights she and other Afghan women won during 20 years of Western-backed rule easily. Before the hardline Islamist Taliban movement swept back to power a year ago, the 31-year-old served as a director of policy monitoring at the finance ministry. She was one of many women, mostly in big cities, who won freedoms that a former generation could not have dreamed of under the Taliban's previous rule in the late 1990s. Now Mubarez has no job, after the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law severely limited w...
Trump turns to alleged war criminal's attorney in search for 'killer' criminal defense team: report
August 09, 2022
Donald Trump's hunt for "killers" for his criminal defense team has led him into talks with an attorney who represented an accused war criminal.
The twice-impeached former president and his advisers have spent the summer compiling a shortlist of defense attorneys to represent him against potential charges by the Department of Justice, and he has had preliminary discussions with Tim Parlatore, who is best known for representing retired Navy SEAL and alleged war criminal Eddie Gallagher, reported Rolling Stone.
Parlatore has previously represented Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano after he was asked to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, and he has represented former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik in his interactions with the House select committee and when he was convicted in 2009 on federal tax fraud charges.
The former president and Parlatore have discussed the possibility of federal charges against him, according to two sources with knowledge of the talks, and Trump has referred to the attorney as "a killer" -- his highest praise for lawyers and businesspeople -- who helped the "warrior" Gallagher beat his charges.
Parlatore is technically a member of Trump's legal team already who has helped look for ties between Joe Biden's campaign and a group of 51 former intelligence professionals who tried to downplay the Hunter Biden laptop story in an October 2020 letter.
Trump has also enlisted attorneys John Rowley and Evan Corcoran to negotiate executive privilege matters with the Justice Department team investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Corcoran has been mentioned as a potential defense attorney if federal prosecutors bring criminal charges against him.
Corcoran is a white-collar criminal defense attorney who has represented Steve Bannon in his contempt of Congress case, and he also represented U.S. Capitol police officer Michael Angelo Riley, who was charged with two counts of obstruction for telling two rioters to take down incriminating photos of themselves during the riot, and rioter Frank Scavo, who organized bus trips to the Capitol.
A three-judge panel on Tuesday ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot stop Congress from obtaining his tax records.
While president, Trump's Department of Treasury refused to comply with a request from the House Ways and Means Committee for Trump's tax returns for 2013 to 2018.
But the Treasury Department reversed itself under President Joe Biden and said that the records would be turned over to Congress. Trump quickly asked a federal court to block the move.
Nearly a year later, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Congress has a right to receive the records.
The 28-page ruling filed by Judge David Sentelle on Tuesday found that the House Ways and Means Committee had a genuine legislative purpose in requesting the tax records.
"The Trump Parties have failed to state a claim for the reason that they cannot show that Treasury’s decision to comply with the 2021 Request would not have happened absent a retaliatory motive," the ruling noted. "The statute provides that 'the Secretary shall furnish,' 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(1) (emphasis added), the requested information to the Committee upon written request. When the Committee makes a request that is within its authority to make, i.e., within Congress’s investigative power, the Secretary does not have a choice as to whether to provide the information."
The ruling added: "The 2021 Request seeks information that may inform the United States House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means as to the efficacy of the Presidential Audit Program, and therefore, was made in furtherance of a subject upon which legislation could be had."
‘God anointed him’: Expert on Christian right explains conservative outrage after Trump's FBI raid
August 09, 2022
Veteran journalist Sarah Posner, who has spent years writing about religion and the Christian right, has an explanation for the outraged response from some Trump supporters over the FBI executing a legal search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.
Hours after the news broke, Florida Republican state representative Anthony Sabatini called for "an emergency legislative session" to "Sever all ties with DOJ immediately" over the FBI executing a legal search warrant of Trump's home. "Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight," he wrote, apparently unaware of the U.S. Constitution.
Tuesday night Trump supporters formed a small convoy driving outside Mar-a-Lago, some with Trump banners, Trump flags, or the American flag, – even one vehicle painted with the American flag – to show their support for the former president who might be facing legal consequences, as video from NBC 6 reporter Cristian Benavides shows.
The crowd near Mar-A-Lago continues to grow into the night following that search warrant earlier today @nbc6 @NBCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/FQqppzeXYQ
— Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 9, 2022
"The GOP position is that Trump is above the law," writes The Washington Post's Greg Sargent. "That's what the GOP position on Trump was throughout his presidency, and that's what it is now. Say it that way. Don't let Republicans get away with using fake outrage to obscure this fundamental reality."
Posner has written two books on the Christian Right including "UNHOLY: How White Christian Nationalists Powered the Trump Presidency, And the Devastating Legacy They Left Behind."
In response to Sargent's remarks she advises: "Remember too that much of Trump's base believes that God anointed him, that it's God's will that he be back in the White House. And that they need to engage in 'spiritual warfare' with 'demonic' enemies of Trump -- keep this in mind as right-wing influencers call for civil war."
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Monday night tweeted, "The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago! This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!! These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!!"
Tuesday morning CNN's Donie O'Sullivan posted a graph and noted the "big spike in tweets referencing 'civil war' right after the news of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago broke last night."
Dr. Caroline Orr Bueno posted an image of a large number of tweets that mention civil war and other related calls, including: “I already bought my ammo,” “Civil war! Pick up arms, people!” “Civil War 2.0 just kicked off,” “Let’s do the war,” and “One step closer to a kinetic civil war.”
