Women slam Greg Abbott after he makes false claim
Greg Abbott speaking at FreePac, hosted by FreedomWorks, in Phoenix, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Women across the country are responding to a viral video posted Tuesday afternoon showing Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clearly confused about how women's bodies work, after he falsely claimed his new abortion law doesn't require rape victims to carry a rapist's fetus to term.

"Governor," a reporter asked, "why force a rape or incest victim to carry a pregnancy to term?"

Abbott adamantly – and falsely – denied that's what his new law does, even though that's exactly what his new law does.

"It doesn't require that at all because, obviously, it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion," Abbott replied, falsely. "So for one it doesn't provide that. That said however, let's make something very clear, rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas, by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets."

Abbott is running for re-election.

The video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times in just 3 hours.

Women immediately began posting information on how pregnancy, and their bodies, work.