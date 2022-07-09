Abe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's bankruptcy, police say
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (ibtiimes.co.uk)

By Tim Kelly NARA, Japan (Reuters) - The man who killed Shinzo Abe believed the former Japanese leader was linked to a religious group he blamed for his mother's financial ruin and spent months planning the attack with a homemade gun, police told local media on Saturday. Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, identified as the suspect on suspicion of murder on Friday after a man was seen in videos repeatedly shown on Japanese television calmly approaching Japan's longest-serving prime minister from behind and firing. Wiry and bespectacled with shaggy hair, the suspect was seen stepping i...