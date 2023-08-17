Here's what the far-right gets wrong on Trump's speech causing violence: Ex-FBI official

The notion that fiery rhetoric can lead to physical violence should not be viewed as theoretical, a former federal law enforcement official said Thursday.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace” said “words matter” and that incendiary rhetoric has already “proven to be deadly.”

Figliuzzi’s comments followed Wednesday’s report of the arrest of a Texas woman in connection with death threats to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 election interference trial. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, was charged with threatening to kill a federal judge.

“It will never not be shocking but is part of this new normal that Trumpism has ushered in,” Wallace said.

Figliuzzi replied that “I want to address something that we often hear, it's a familiar refrain from the far right, trying to just back away and keep their distance from horrible things that have already happened, which is you can't account for crazy people they'll say, reacting to what somebody says. And then all of these people that have ever acted out violently have some kind of mental issue. Let's assume for the moment that they're absolutely right. The issue I take with that refrain is that you absolutely should be factoring in the ‘crazy factor’ in our society, because it's been proven over and over again to kill people.”

Shry’s case typifies how rhetoric fuels violent threats, Figliuzzi said.

“So in this case of the Texas woman, her father showed up in court in in in federal court in Houston and told the judge my daughter is an alcoholic, she sits on the couch all day, watches television news and gets drunk all day and then she acts out violently or threateningly, all the time, against political targets that have been seeded into her brain, by television,” Figliuzzi said.

“So, you know, it's out there. And yes, it's time to understand that words matter and can even lead to the taking on a life. It happens all the time. So I'm just growing really weary of politicians going ‘I can't I can't filter everything that I say, you know, through the lens of mental health problems,’ Figliuzzi said.

“Yeah, you should,” he added, “because it's been proven to be deadly.”

