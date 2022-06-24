Abortion banned in Missouri as trigger law takes effect, following Supreme Court ruling
The fight over abortion rights in the United States has never gone away, but as the Supreme Court looks set to revisit Roe v. Wade, local initiatives are reshaping access to the procedure(AFP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly all abortion is now banned in Missouri following the U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday ending the federal right to the procedure that marks the culmination of a decades-long campaign by Missouri abortion opponents to restrict – and one day eliminate – the lawful ability to end a pregnancy. The U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturns the federal right to abortion established by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Missouri has a “trigger law” prohibiting abortions except those necessary because of medical emergencies in the event Roe is overturned. The sole clinic in the state...