Newly revealed papers show Supreme Court's decades-old agonizing over abortion rights
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks to ABA on law and language at San Francisco Symphony Hall (Steve Rhodes/Flickr)

The papers of the late former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens have been released — giving a glimpse into how the Supreme Court agonized over the fate of abortion rights decades ago, reported The New York Times on Tuesday.

The papers come from a time when the Court debated Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 landmark decision that affirmed abortion rights, in a slightly different form than Roe v. Wade, after widespread speculation from court watchers they would throw out abortion rights altogether.

"In June 1992, less than two weeks before the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy sent a colleague some 'late-night musings.' 'Roe was, at the least, a very close case,' Justice Kennedy wrote in the three-page memorandum, which included reflections on the power of precedent, the court’s legitimacy and the best way to address a cutting dissent," reported Adam Liptak.

"In the Casey decision, Justice Kennedy joined a controlling opinion with Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and David H. Souter that saved the core of the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe in 1973. In June, the current Supreme Court overturned Roe and Casey after considering questions about precedent and the court’s legitimacy, coming to the opposite conclusion from Justice Kennedy."

"The article, attributing its information to 'sources' and 'clerks,' said that 'at least three of the nine justices are planning to draft opinions in Casey' and predicted, correctly, that the decision would be released on June 29," noted the report. "Chief Justice Rehnquist admonished the clerks to follow a rule in the court’s code of conduct, which said, 'There should be as little communication as possible between the clerk and representatives of the press.' He added, underlining the last three words: 'In the case of any matter pending before the court, the least possible communication is none at all.'" This has echoes of the controversy of Samuel Alito's anti-abortion draft leaking early, which led to an investigation that experts broadly criticized as not scrutinizing the justices themselves enough.

The papers reveal more discord in the Court too — including private anger by the majority who wrote the Bush v. Gore decision blocking additional recounts in the 2000 presidential election in Florida, admonishing dissenters for using too harsh of language against them.

All of this comes at a moment when the Supreme Court is polling at a low point and facing legitimacy questions over a series of financial ethics scandals.

