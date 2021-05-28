Abortions in Illinois increased almost 10% in one year, with more than 7,500 women traveling in from out of state

Rather, he worked completely out in the open by posting photos of himself meeting with Giuliani in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, where he fed him documents that purportedly showed Biden's corruption during his tenure as vice president.

"The paradox of these maneuvers is that their brazenness helped shield Derkach: if he was a spy, his associates told me, why would his work be so overt?" the report states. "The allegations of election interference, Derkach says, are merely 'rumors and gossip,' and he claims he went after the Biden family to expose corruption in Ukraine."

Even though the Russian government failed in its quest to get Trump a second term, they nonetheless succeeded in using a sitting president and his lawyer to spread their disinformation.

"They got inside the Americans' heads," former KGB spy Yury Shvets told Time. "They would have been popping champagne over this back in Moscow."

