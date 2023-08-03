(Corrects to "affect" from "effect" in paragraph 10) By Jason Lange WASHINGTON (Reuters) -About half of Republicans would not vote for Donald Trump if he were convicted of a felony, a sign of the severe risks his legal problems pose for his 2024 U.S. presidential bid, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Thursday. The former president and current front-runner in the Republican nomination contest for the November 2024 presidential election, Trump is due to appear in court on Thursday to face federal charges he led a conspiracy to overturn his loss in the 2020 election. He has separa...
About half of US Republicans could spurn Trump if he is convicted -Reuters/Ipsos poll
August 3, 2023, 2:42 PM ET