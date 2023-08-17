'Absolutely turned my stomach': Dallas cops slammed for mocking disabled veteran

In Dallas, four members of the police department are drawing condemnation following an incident in which a disabled military veteran, Dynell Lane, urinated on himself after being denied access to a public restroom in a pizzeria.

The Dallas Morning News reports that when two off-duty Dallas police officers who were working security in Serious Pizza wouldn't let him use the restroom, he called 911. Then, after two on-duty officers arrived, one of them — body-cam footage shows — said, "So, you guys made a guy pee himself?" and laughed about it.

A police review board is now investigating the incident, according to the Morning News.

Board member Jonathan Maples, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was appalled, commenting, "That absolutely turned my stomach. It's absolutely appalling to treat one of our veterans that way."

Lane has a medical condition that causes leaking. Some states, including Texas, have a law known as "Ally's Law," which says that public establishments cannot deny restroom access to anyone who has a card showing that they have such a condition.

Lane, according to the Morning News, had a card, but the off-duty officers denied him restroom access anyway.

Another board member, Derric Pegram, was also critical of the officers' conduct and told his colleagues, "If he had not even shown the card, he is still a person. He didn't need to talk about his disability."