Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann must provide DNA sample, Long Island judge rules

James Carbone/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — A Long Island judge ordered accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to provide prosecutors with a DNA sample over the objections of the suspect’s attorney in a Wednesday blow to his defense. “The court finds that contrary to the defendant’s contention, there is probable cause to believe the defendant committed the crimes charged and, therefore, a basis to compel the buccal swab,” wrote Suffolk County Supreme Court Judge Timothy Mazzei in his three-page decision. The legal battle concerned a discarded pizza crust and used napkin, with Long Island prosecutors arguing for the r...