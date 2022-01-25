Accused Whitmer kidnap plotters lose bid to dismiss criminal case
DETROIT — A federal judge Tuesday refused to dismiss the indictment against five members of an alleged plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, calling defense claims of entrapment and government overreaching a "heavy burden to carry." U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker filed his order less than two months before the five men are scheduled to stand trial on kidnapping conspiracy and weapons of mass destruction charges that could send them to federal prison for up to life. Accused ringleader Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville and four others needed to show that evidence demonstrates FBI agents a...