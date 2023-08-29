Activist wants Michigan to disqualify Trump from 2024 ballot
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — Litigious activist Robert Davis, who's known for filing frequent legal challenges against politicians, asked Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Monday to declare former President Donald Trump ineligible for Michigan ballots in 2024. Davis of Highland Park argued Trump should be disqualified from having his name on primary and general election ballots under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment, which dates back to the aftermath of the Civil War, says no one can hold office if they have previously taken an oath to support the Constitution but "engaged in ...